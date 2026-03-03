Lionsgate’s faith-based sequel I Can Only Imagine 2 is drawing strong word of mouth, similar to the response its predecessor enjoyed, yet the box office numbers tell a restrained story across North America. Directed by Andrew Erwin and Brent McCorkle, the film arrived in theaters on February 20, and after 10 days, it continues to play in 3,105 theaters. The wide release has not translated into wide revenue, and the film’s hold on screens stands in contrast to its modest earnings so far.

I Can Only Imagine 2 Box Office Performance So Far

According to Box Office Mojo, I Can Only Imagine 2 has collected $13.3 million domestically against a reported production budget of $18 million. No international rollout has taken place so far, which limits its earning potential. Without overseas support, the path to the estimated $45 million break-even point appears challenging. The domestic total remains the film’s only source of revenue at the moment.

Opening Weekend Performance & Second Weekend Drop

Opening weekend delivered $7.7 million, with a per-screen average of $2,496. The second weekend showed a sharp contraction, with earnings sliding almost 60%. The film added $3.1 million over that frame, and the per-screen average declined to $1,022.

Comparison With 2018’s I Can Only Imagine

The original I Can Only Imagine earned $86 million worldwide against a $7 million budget and stood as one of the year’s surprise performers. Its debut weekend brought in $17.1 million from only 1,629 theaters, delivering a per-screen average of $10,502.

In the second weekend, the film generated $13.6 million from 2,253 theaters, lifting the 10-day domestic total to $38 million. That figure stands nearly three times higher than what the sequel has managed in the same time frame.

Domestic Box Office Projection for I Can Only Imagine 2

I Can Only Imagine 2 is projected to conclude its domestic theatrical run between $19 million and $22 million. The numbers suggest a finish that falls short of the impact achieved by its predecessor, even as it continues its run across several theaters.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

