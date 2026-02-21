Lionsgate’s upcoming release, I Can Only Imagine 2, has started its box-office journey with a solid preview total. Directed by Andrew Erwin and Brent McCorkle, the Christian biographical drama serves as the sequel to the 2018 hit I Can Only Imagine. Early projections, however, suggest that the film will post a lower debut weekend tally than Wuthering Heights and GOAT, setting up a tight race for the No. 1 spot in North America.

I Can Only Imagine 2 Preview Earnings

According to The Numbers, the film’s total preview earnings have reached $1.8 million. It collected $1.3 million from early screenings last Saturday, followed by another $457,000 from Tuesday previews.

Produced on a modest $18 million budget, the sequel has managed to outpace the original film’s preview figures. Back in 2018, the first installment earned $1.3 million in previews before building into one of the year’s most notable box office performers in its genre.

Made for only $7 million, the original film grossed an impressive $86 million worldwide, including $83.4 million from North America alone. The sequel now enters theaters with an estimated opening weekend in the $7 million to $10 million range, signaling another promising run.

I Can Only Imagine 2 Plot

The film follows Bart Millard, the lead singer of MercyMe, as he faces a personal crisis at the peak of his success. As his world unravels, he struggles with his faith and inner demons while searching for a way through adversity.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Mercy Box Office: How Much Deficit Does Chris Pratt’s Sci-Fi Thriller Face Below Its Break-Even?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News