Released in 2015, The Revenant is a Western survival drama that earned widespread critical acclaim and won Leonardo DiCaprio his long-awaited first Best Actor Oscar. In the film, he portrayed frontiersman Hugh Glass, who tries to survive extreme conditions with mental fortitude and ingenuity, even famously sleeping inside a dead horse’s carcass to save himself from the cold.

If you want to witness the magic of DiCaprio’s powerhouse showing, Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s adept direction, and Emmanuel Lubezki’s breathtaking cinematography, there’s good news for you. 20th Century Studios has announced special IMAX screenings for the movie in select U.S. theaters on two dates: February 26 and March 1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 20th Century Studios (@20thcenturystudios)

The film earned $532.9 million worldwide and $183.6 million domestically during its theatrical run, making it one of the top 300 highest-grossing titles of all time in North America. As The Revenant gears up for its latest IMAX re-release, it is now inching closer to surpassing the North American total of the Oscar-winning 1993 Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones thriller, The Fugitive. Here’s how much The Revenant needs to earn to overtake the film at the domestic box office.

The Revenant vs. The Fugitive – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two Oscar-winning films stack up at the domestic and global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

The Revenant – Box Office Summary

North America: $183.6 million

International: $349.3 million

Worldwide: $532.9 million

The Fugitive – Box Office Summary

North America: $183.9 million

International: $185 million

Worldwide: $368.9 million

What the Numbers Indicate

While The Fugitive still narrowly leads at the North American box office, the margin is very thin: just about $0.3 million. This makes The Revenant’s IMAX re-release particularly interesting, because even a slight increase in North American earnings could potentially push Leonardo DiCaprio’s brutal survival drama past the Harrison Ford thriller domestically. Globally, however, The Revenant is already in a commanding position, having earned roughly $164 million more worldwide, compared to The Fugitive’s global haul.

The Revenant – Plot & Lead Cast

Directed by Mexican filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the movie’s plot is set in the 1820s. The film follows the story of a legendary frontiersman, Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio), who is brutally attacked by a bear during a fur-trading trip in the wilderness. When Glass is betrayed by his team member (brilliantly performed by Tom Hardy) and left for dead, he must use his survival skills to get back, find the man who betrayed him, and bring him to justice.

The Revenant – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Solo Mio North America Box Office: Angel Studios’ First Rom-Com Hit Poised To Beat 2025’s Highest-Grossing Animated Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News