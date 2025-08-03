The Revenant entered Quentin Tarantino’s firing line back in 2020, not because it is connected to the other films he was originally talking about, but because he saw something in it that reminded him of a certain kind of movie he does not care for.

He started with a review of I Escaped from Devil’s Island in a personal essay for his New Beverly Cinema, then detoured to Papillon and landed on Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s survival epic. It is a classic Tarantino move. He initially follows one thread, then jumps to another before landing somewhere else entirely, pulling together films that barely share a timeline or a tone.

Quentin Tarantino’s Cinematic Tangent

When it comes to the first two movies, at least Devil’s Island and Papillon share some DNA. They both came out in 1973, and they both tell stories about brutal prison escapes, according to Far Out Magazine. While one was low-budget and rushed into theaters, the other one was polished and star-driven.

Tarantino appreciates Papillon and even considers Steve McQueen’s work there to be his strongest dramatic performance, and he has a rare 35mm print of the film to back that up. He is fond of it, even if he can’t help poking fun at the excess of close-up shots. However, things take a dramatic turn with the advent of The Revenant.

Quentin Tarantino Believes The Revenant Fails To Entertain

Where Papillon still managed to have its moments, The Revenant, in Tarantino’s view, feels like it forgot the audience somewhere in the snow. It seemed to him more like a film trying very hard to be important, without offering much in the way of engagement or spark. Even Leonardo DiCaprio’s commitment, as grueling as it was, did not quite land for him.

“The film’s also not a little pretentious, self-consciously arty, unrelentingly grim, extremely gruelling, and except for Dustin Hoffman keeping a bankroll and an extra pair of spectacles up his ass, completely devoid of entertainment value,” the Kill Bill director wrote. “Qualities it shares with The Revenant, so much so that Iñárritu’s film could be titled Papillon Part 2.”

In the end, Quentin Tarantino is not looking to rain on the awards parade, but it is clear he prefers grit with a little flash, suffering with some showmanship. If a character is crawling through snow, at least give him something clever stashed somewhere weird.

