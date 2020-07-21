Kylie Jenner, 22, and Travis Scott, 28, shocked their fans by splitting in 2019. The couple has a two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster and it seems that both put all their focus on her. Recently, the former couple was seen enjoying a weekend with Stormi at Laguna Beach in California.

There is no doubt that Kylie and Travis are leaving no stone unturned to give their daughter Stormi a normal and happy life. As per the reports, Jenner feels very comfortable spending time with Scott as they are best friends. Secondly, she also wants Stormi to know that both of her parents will care for her despite what happens in their relationship.

As per the sources of Hollywood Life, “Kylie Jenner feels her parents served as amazing role models for her growing up because although she grew up in a big family, they were always there for her,” the source continued. More than anything, though, Kylie wants to pass on that same feeling to her daughter, and “wants to ensure Stormi has that same sense of security.”

Kylie Jenner has recently shared an adorable picture of Stormi on her Instagram and in caption, she wrote, “astronomical”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Well, it is surely beautiful to see that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner both are really concerned about their child. A source closed to the Lip Kit mogul exclusively told Hollywood life, “When Kylie and Travis broke up, it was a no-brainer that her only focus no matter what happened between them was co-parenting and Stormi’s happiness.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!