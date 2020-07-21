Koimoi already had informed you about Tamar Braxton’s critical situation. The American singer was rushed to hospital after being found in an unresponsive state in her hotel room, last Thursday.

Her boyfriend David Adefeso also claimed that it may have been a possible suicide attempt. The singer was immediately taken to the hospital.

The development in Tamar Braxton’s story is that she has been transferred to another facility after her hospitalization last week. The spokesperson of Braxton told The Blast, “Tamar has been transferred to another facility for further evaluation and treatment. Out of respect for Tamar’s privacy and that of her family, no additional information is available at this time. The outpouring of support that Tamar has received is a testament to the light that she brings to people.”

As per the sources of The Blast and E! News, Tamar Braxton is now responsive and alert. As per the reports, the 43-year-old reality star was staying with her boyfriend David Adefeso at the Ritz Carlton in downtown LA when Adefeso found her unresponsive on 16th July.

A spokesperson of Tamar Braxton had previously told The Blast, “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day – more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.” As per the Los Angeles Police Department sources, they had received the call from David around 9.45 pm about Braxton’s medical emergency that was listed as a ‘possible overdose’

We hope Tamar Braxton’s quick recovery. What is your take on this? Do let us know!

