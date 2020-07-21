Today was the second day of Amber Heard sharing her side of the story at London’s High Court. The actress gave her statement against Johnny Depp for his libel case against The Sun. He’s suing the tabloid and News Group Newspaper for addressing him as ‘wife-beater’ in one of their articles years ago.

As reported by BB, today, Amber Heard was asked about Elon Musk visiting Johnny Depp’s penthouse in 2015 in his absence. The Aquaman actress denied the same. Heard told the court that she wasn’t in touch with the Tesla founder until 2016. Johnny’s lawyer Eleanor Laws QC asked the actress about her statement in which she called the Fantastic Beasts actors “illogically jealous”. Her statement also mentioned that she didn’t have any “illicit relationships”.

Mr Justice Nicol, trial’s judge then said, “illicit… carries a connotation”. To this, Amber Heard replied, “Not that that matters much, but no.” After she denied knowing Elon Musk, the lawyer read out Amber and his text messages from May 2016. In the messages, the Justice League actress told the Tesla founder that she was going acquire restraining order against Depp.

These messages were sent to Elon Musk a day after the incident at Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp lived there. The actress said that a day before the Pirates of the Caribbean actor threw her phone at her. He also hit Amber on her face. However, Depp has denied all these allegations.

The lawyer also asked Amber Heard about Elon Musk’s offer to her that he will “arrange 24/7 security for you”. The message further read, “The offer would stand, even if you never wanted to see me again… anyway, sorry for being an idiot. The radio silence hurts a lot. It only matters because I really like you.”

She was asked about Alejandro Romero’s (a concierge at the Eastern Columbia Building) evidence. In his statement, Alejandro mentioned that Musk would visit Heard when Johnny Depp was in Australia.

Alejandro Romero’s witness statement reads, “From March 2015 onwards, Ms Heard was visited regularly late at night, at around 11 pm to midnight, by Mr Elon Musk.” Romero also revealed that the Aquaman actress gave a fob to access the building to Elon Musk. However, Amber denied his claims and called them “wrong”.

