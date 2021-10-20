Bollywood’s iconic couple Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been in the eyes of the masses for quite a while since his arrest. However, have you ever thought about how Shah Rukh and Gauri would deal with Aryan once he is back home?! Well, we got some deets on this one!

Advertisement

The superstar’s son was arrested by the NCB officers on the 2nd of October when they raided the cruise ship, Cordelia.

Advertisement

However, amidst all this controversy, a report by Bollywood Hungama now states that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have come up with a plan, or let’s call it a punishment for their son Aryan once he is released from prison.

Well, according to the report, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have planned to strictly ground their son Aryan Khan for two to three months once he is back home from the jail.

The report also states that a family friend has disclosed that, Shah Rukh and Gauri are unaware of what Aryan is guilty of. All they want is for him to return home as soon as possible and that they can put him under house arrest for some good amount of months.

It is also said that Aryan will be stopped from visiting any parties, get-togethers, late nights, or time out with his pals. The reports also state that Shah Rukh and Gauri have now decided to keep a stringent watch on the group Aryan mingles with and will make sure that their son stays away from anyone and everyone who can be a trouble for him.

Well, it is pretty natural for Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan to react this way as the couple have been spending sleepless nights and praying day and night for their son’s bail.

For more such updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Angry Young Man’ Image Is Just Because Of Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan & Not Salim-Javed (Akhtar)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube