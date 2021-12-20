It looks like things are not going great with Bollywood’s legendary Bachchan family. Just today it was reported that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was summoned by the ED over the Panama paper leak case. Well, now another shocking news about the family strikes is that actor turned politician Jaya Bachchan, who is the leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP), ended up having a verbal argument with the treasury benches over the personal remarks against her.

Advertisement

Let’s see what the SP leader/actress said in the Rajya Sabha session.

Advertisement

Jaya Bachchan’s statements came when a personal remark was stated by a member of Parliament against her while she was speaking during the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021. She also called out the chair presided by Bhubaneswar Kalita for not hearing what the opposition had to say.

Stating her thoughts on the bill, Jaya Bachchan said, “I don’t want to thank you because I don’t know whether I should remember when you used to walk into the Well shouting…or today when you are sitting in the chair.”

Since that moment a verbal argument erupted as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Rakesh Sinha stated that he was against Jaya’s remark over the chair. As chaos increased, Bachchan then broke her silence about the personal remarks made over her. She said, “I expect you to take action on the comment he made on me and my career. You want to be fair. You are sitting on the chair, you don’t belong to any party, sir.”

“How can they make personal remarks in the House? Aap logon kay burey din aayenge, I curse you,” Jaya further said in the Rajya Sabha

Later Kalita instructed Bachchan to constrain herself during the ongoing debate, but the politicians replied by saying that efforts were made to shut the voice of the opposition members.

Yikes, that’s some really heated argument there!

Talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s situation, she was recently called upon by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over her mention in the Panama Papers of 2016. As per Economic Times, a case has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) and an investigation will be taken place for the same.

Meanwhile, on a professional note, Jaya Bachchan will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Dharmendra.

For more updates please check out Koimoi.

Must Read: Little Little From Atrangi Re Out! Dhanush Brings Back The ‘Kolaveri Di’ Magic As He Dances With Sara Ali Khan & Akshay Kumar On AR Rahman’s Tunes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube