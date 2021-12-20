Bollywood seems to be wrapped up in multiple controversies since the last few months including substance abuse and money laundering cases. After Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned by ED for her link with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, another B’town celebrity has come under the radar for alleged money laundering. Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate regarding her presence in the Panama Papers of 2016.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Panama Papers were first leaked in the year 2016 from a stack of secret documents owned by a massive Panama based law firm named Mossack Fonseca. Over 11.5 million encrypted documents were leaked by Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ), a German newspaper, unfolding one of the greatest scandals of our time. The papers revealed multiple names from over 200 countries including a bunch of popular personalities from India. These paper leaks had caused a havoc in the country as it highlighted the rampant issue of black money especially in the film industry and among political parties.

Advertisement

According to a report by Indian Express, over 500 Indian names were found in the Panama Papers and this included superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and popular names like Iqbal Mirchi and even Adani family’s older brother Vinod Adani. These names caused a massive outrage as the papers leaked almost a year after the Swiss Bank scandal.

In the latest development, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was summoned by the

Enforcement Directorate over her mention in the papers. According to Economic Times, a case has been registered under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) and the investigation is underway.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will soon be seen playing a key role in the periodic drama film Ponniyin Selvan: I, directed and co-produced by the legendary Mani Ratnam. The film has a whopping budget of 500 crores and is expected to hit the theatres in 2022. It will also star Prakash Raj and Vikram in key roles.

Must Read: Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ananya Panday’s Film Gets A Title, Premiere Date Will Hype You Up!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube