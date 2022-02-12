For Chhaya Vora, who plays mother to Alia Bhatt’s character in Gangubai Kathiyawadi, it was quite an experience to work under Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has helmed the upcoming film.

“I always look forward to working with talented people who can help bring out my best on screen,” Vora said about working with Bhansali. “It was my good luck to have a great learning experience under a great filmmaker.”

Known for appearing in television shows such as ‘Baal Veer’, ‘Shubharambh’ and ‘Sanskaar’, Vora said: “I will be seen in the film playing the role of Alia Bhatt’s mother. It is one of the interesting and challenging characters. I just hope my audience will enjoy watching me.”

She added: “It was a great experience shooting with Alia. My experience of working with her has been super awesome. So much to learn from her too.”

Talking about her plans, Vora said: “Whatever good work comes my way, I will be happy to do it. I’m an actor and I started my career with theatre. In my almost 32 years of working on the stage, I have learned that I was born to perform, be it the stage, television or in a film.”

She signed off saying: “Give 100 per cent of your creativity, that’s it. I worship my work. I cannot see anything more satisfying than acting.”

The film also features Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa in prominent roles. Ajay Devgn makes an extended cameo appearance. ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ will be released in theatres on February 25.

