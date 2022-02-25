After tying the knot following traditional rituals on February 19, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar registered their marriage on Feb 21. Now days later, Farhan’s close friend and producer Ritesh Sidhwani hosted a lavish wedding bash for the newlyweds. The party night saw who’s who of Bollywood divas making their presence felt.

Advertisement

The wedding bash saw the OG divas and four BFFs of Bollywood – Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Karisma Kapoor – making a fashion splash. Along with that Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, Khan family- Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and Gauri Khan among others put their best fashion foot forward making heads turn. While you might have missed the pics of a few celebs, we will tell you who rocked the all-black theme wedding bash of Farhan and Shibani.

Advertisement

Talking about Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar’s wedding bash, Let’s begin with:

Kareena Kapoor Khan – BEST Dressed

Bebo picked a stunning one-shoulder dress for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani’s wedding bash. The Veere Di Wedding actress looked ethereal as she paired her black one-shoulder and one-sleeved knee-length dress with Leopard printed pumps. Keeping her make-up minimal she ditched jewelry and carried a stunning black clutch while leaving her hair down.

Malaika Arora – WORST Dressed

Accompanying her BFF, Malla wore a thigh-high slit strappy sequined dress that had frilled on the front. Hair tied in a ponytail, Malla kept her make-up and accessories minimal. The actress even received backlash for her outfit.

Suhana Khan – BEST Dressed

Following the theme of Farhan Akhtar’s party, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan wore a strapless black jumpsuit which she paired with a black clutch. The star kid looked pretty as she rounded off her look with golden earrings and no accessories.

Amrita Arora – WORST Dress

Unlike Kareena, Amrita’s black balloon dress looked bad for her fashion choices. Not only her balloon strap dress, her hair bow is also making us cringe like nobody else.

Rhea Chakraborty – BEST Dressed

Ditching the theme, Rhea wore a thigh-high slit reddish-orange cut-out dress. Letting her hair down, the actress rocked the orange look with orange heels.

Deepika Padukone – WORST Dressed

Known for his style and fashion choices, Deepika Padukone’s pick for the wedding bash didn’t go down too well with us. It’s not only her bodycon dress, her nude make-up too made us go eww. Maybe Deepika has already set our expectations high?

Karisma Kapoor – BEST Dressed

Along with Kareena, Malla and Amrita, Karisma wore a perfect black dress which had shades of green. No accessory, a black clutch, and hair tied in a high ponytail make her look perfect for any party night.

Anusha Dandekar – WORST Dressed

The sister of the new bride picked deep neck black strapped dress with a slit. Her wavy hair and make-up will make you cringe.

For the bash, Shibani Dandekar opted for a pastel blue plunging neckline slit dress, while Farhan Akhtar completed his new bride wearing an unbuttoned white shirt and pants, with a black shirt underneath.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt Is A Vision In Pristine White Saree During Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions – See Pics

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube