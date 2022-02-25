Riding high on the promotional wave of her highly-anticipated action comedy ‘achchhan Paandey’ Jacqueline Fernandez is in a happy space. Going by the recent picture that she has posted on her social media, the stunning actress is ‘feeling blue’ leaving her fans gasping for breath.

Ever since Jacqueline Fernandez has posted the picture of herself flaunting her curvaceous and envious figure sporting a blue bodycon dress, her comment section was flooded with comments by user praising her look, mentioning ‘Hot’, ‘Beautiful’ and ‘Sunshine’, etc.

Sporting minimalistic make-up, Jacqueline Fernandez posed for the shutterbugs and was also seen having fun with actress Shilpa Shetty for her show.

Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez featured in the party number Mud Mud Ke in which the viewers appreciated her chemistry with Hollywood actor Michele Morrone.

On the film front, she will soon be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchhan Paandey, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Kick 2‘, ‘Cirkus’ and ‘Attack’ along with a Hollywood project and a few unannounced projects.

