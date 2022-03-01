Sanjay Leela Bhansali along with Alia Bhatt are rewriting history and how. Gangubai Kathiawadi has been doing amazing at the box office and the cine-goers are finally glad to be back in cinemas to witness this SLB masterpiece. The collections of Gangubai as of yet are 39.12 crores and we have brought you the early trends for today. Scroll below to know the numbers.

Advertisement

Post Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Gangubai has been able to weave its magic on the screen and could attract audiences. Reportedly, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Bhadhaai Do’ was good in terms of content but couldn’t manage to gain numbers at the box office. And talking about numbers, there’s a big release coming in this Friday too.

Advertisement

DC is finally releasing Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz starrer The Batman. It is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by Matt Reeves, the buzz and early reviews around the film is quite strong. But on that note, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi has received immense love and praises from critics as well as fans and is having a stronghold in the theatres as of now.

The estimated numbers for Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi on Monday has come in the ballpark of 8 crores*. Going by the numbers, it’s a mind-blowing hold and since Tuesday is a holiday on account of Maha Shivratri, we can expect a good run today too.

It seems like Bollywood is again gaining momentum at the box office amid the global pandemic. And we are sure that Alia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are happy with how Gangu is performing at the box office.

SLB directorial is a biopic of Gangubai who started off as a brother worker and became a mafia queen in the 60s in Mumbai.

Have you seen Alia Bhatt starrer yet? If not, what are you waiting for? Book your tickets to this masterpiece now.

For more box office updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Salman Khan Secretly Got Married To Sonakshi Sinha? Viral Pictures Shows The Superstar In Groom’s Attire & Filling Vermillion At The Actress Forehead, Here’s The Truth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube