Gangubai Kathiawadi is on its way to becoming a bonafide success. After scoring quite well on Friday [10.50 crores] and Saturday [13.32 crores], the film grew further on Sunday as 15.30 crores more came in. Even if Sunday would have recorded 15 crores, it would have been good enough as growth from Friday would have been substantial, especially due to the double-digit opening. However, the fact that it went ahead of it has been heartening indeed for all involved with the film.

The film has now collected 39.12 crores already and in time it would score a half-century. While that would happen by tomorrow, it has to be seen how does the first week turns out to be overall. There is a partial holiday of Mahashivratri on Tuesday due to which Monday evening shows would be better and then good collections will continue right into the next day. Moreover, the central government has allowed states to decide 100% occupancy and night curfews relaxations, which means things should turn out to be better over the course of the week.

As of now, Gangubai Kathiawadi is looking at the first week of around 65 crores. However, a lot more could come in depending upon how today and tomorrow turn out to be. As for the lifetime numbers, while 100 crores would be ideal, let’s watch the progress of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt film one day at a time before pegging a final number on it.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

