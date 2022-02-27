Bollywood’s first female superstar Sridevi was loved by one and all. But her sudden death left each one of her fans shocked. On February 24, 2018, the actress left for her heavenly abode when she was in Dubai with husband Boney Kapoor and youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor to attend the wedding of their cousin Mohit Marwah. Later, the reason for her death was declared drowning. Just a few days back, her fans and family remembered the superstar on her 4th death anniversary.

More than being a superstar, the English Vinglish actress was a doting mother to Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor and a supporting wife to Boney Kapoor. Time and again we have seen the mother-daughter trio going together for events. Now we bring you one such funny incident from one such event that will leave you in splits.

We recently came across an old video that saw Sridevi at the press conference with daughter Janhvi Kapoor. In the viral clip sees, the Mom actress is seen mocking her daughter’s Hindi when a reporter asks her a question. While the question isn’t clearly heard in the video, but the Gunjan Saxena actress is heard saying, “Ji, mujhe abhi pata nahi. Main abhi school mein padhai kar rahi hoon.” This is when Sridevi intervened and mocked her daughter.

Sridevi then tells reporters, “Please don’t let her talk in Hindi.” Sridevi then imitates her daughter’s accent and says in the video that this is how she keeps bullying her daughter at the home too.

On Feb 24, Janhvi Kapoor remembered her mother on her death anniversary. Sharing her childhood photo with Sridevi, the Dhadak actress had penned a heartfelt note for her mother. She wrote, “I’ve still lived more years with you in my life than without. But I hate that another year has been added to a life without you. I hope we make you proud mumma, because that’s the only thing that keeps us going. Love you forever.”

