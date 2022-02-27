Salman Khan is all over social media after his dance videos from the Da-Bangg tour are going viral on the internet. The superstar performed at Dubai Expo 2020 along with his co-stars including Disha Patani, Pooja Hegde and Aayush Sharma. Earlier today, the ‘Bhaijaan’ of Bollywood made a smashing entry at the airport and netizens trolled him and dragged Russia and Vladimir Putin in the comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

While a section on social media can’t stop praising Salman for being so down to earth and dropping hearts and fire emojis in the comments section, the other half trolled him for the most bizarre reasons. Trolls dragged Russia and its president, Vladimir, in the comments section amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

Advertisement

Salman Khan was spotted in his casual avatar as always with a black pair of jeans and a matching t-shirt inside and donning a red and white checkered shirt on top. The superstar can be seen wearing a Being Human face mask as he makes his way out of the airport.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s video here:

Reacting to Salman’s video, a user commented, “Russia jaa raha hai keya ..Putin ko dhamkane.” A second user commented, “Acting nhi aati bhai ko..isiliye to fann h bhai ke…🔥” Not just that, a troll also dragged Katrina Kaif in the comments section and wrote, “2500 crore ka malik same ek do jeans mai dikhta hai, my angel 😇 Katrina’s Godfather is humble & down 2 earth. No show off, my angel 😇 Katrina shud learn this from her GodFather, din raat insta story pe show off krti rheti hai kalu jiju k sath 😢”

What are your thoughts on Salman Khan’s video? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh Says Sanjay Leela Bhansali Has Shaped Him As An Artist, “I Used To Think ‘Mujhe Sab Pata Hai’”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube