Whenever a star kid is launched in Bollywood, they are faced with a lot of criticism. Some try to be defensive while others accept the fact that they belong to a certain family. Even though this topic is very popular among netizens and media now but Salman Khan spoke about this back in the 90s. Back in the day, the superstar even said that he’s lucky to be Salim Khan’s son.

Although Salman had his fair share of struggles before becoming a mainstream superstar but the actor never took his fame lightly as he always shares his gratitude towards his admirers.

In the year 1997, Salman Khan was named one of the top ten handsome men in the world. During the time, superstar spoke about the same and had told Showtime Magazine, “I read that news item too and took the compliment in my stride. I don’t know the people who gave me this title. In fact, I don’t really believe it. In Bandra where I stay, there are thousands of boys who are better-looking than me. When I look at them I wish I looked like them.”

Salman Khan further added, “I am lucky I happen to be the son of Salim Khan and that I am in this industry. If I hadn’t been born in my father’s house God knows what I would be doing today! I have not done anything to earn this title because I was born like this. It is God’s grace.”

“So why should I take the credit for something for which I have not even had to move my little finger? I value the things which I have earned, however insignificant they may appear to others.”

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Soon he will also start working on, No Entry 2, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.

