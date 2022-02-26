Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for creating larger-than-life cinematic experiences, and he has accomplished to do that yet again with his new release Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Recently the movie’s budget and how each actor made from the movie was revealed. Let’s check it out.

For the unversed, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s recent release is based on S. Hussain Zaidi’s book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai: Stories of Women from the Ganglands”. Read on to know how much the cast of the movie has charged for their respective roles.

Coming back to the topic, Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highest spent movies. As per Money Control, the movie was created on a huge budget of Rs 100 crore. This humongous budget was invested in getting the stunning set design and a star cast filled with talented people. With that being said let’s find out how much Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and other actors made from the movie.

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is seen playing the titular role of Gangubai Kathiawadi herself. For the unversed Gangubai was from Kathiawar in Gujarat and was originally known as Gangubai Harjivandas before she changed it to Gangubai Kathiawadi. As per DNA, the actress is making a sum of Rs 20 crores, from the movie.

2. Ajay Devgn

This will be the second time Devgn is working with SLB. His first project with the director was Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and now he’ll be playing the role of Rahim Lala in this movie. The actor’s role, as per the books, was the one to bring Gangubai to great power. For this cameo role, as per DNA, Devgn earned a total of Rs 11 crores.

However, now addressing the elephant in the room, as we know In Bollywood, actresses are usually paid less of what the actors are given. Well, seeing Alia’s earnings in Gangubai Kathiawadi is way more than Ajay’s and is indeed a game-changer. Yet. It’s important to point out that the Golmaal actor is costing just half of what the SOTY is getting, and that too is just for a cameo. Hmm… quite an intriguing question to think upon. Continuing to the other actors and their earnings.

3. Vijay Raaz

In this movie we see Vijay Raaz playing a transgender Raziabai across Gangubai for the movie. For his role, Vijay earned Rs 1.5 crores as per DNA

4. Shantanu Maheshwari

This will be the young talent Shantanu Maheshwari’s Bollywood debut. Starring in this movie Maheshwari will be playing Gangubai’s love interest. For this role, he bagged a sum of Rs 50 lakh, per DNA.

5. Seema Pahwa

Seema Pahwa is usually seen in a light role for most of her film career. This time we see her taking a dark role in SLB’s movie. According to reports it has been claimed that the actress is making Rs 20 lakh for the role.

6. Huma Qureshi

While we are still in confusion regarding Huma Qureshi’s role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, it is confirmed that she will make a special entrance in the movie. For this entrance, the actress is charged with Rs 2 crore, as per DNA.

What are your thoughts on Gangubai Kathiawadi? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

