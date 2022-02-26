Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt as the titular character hit the big screens yesterday. While the film is working wonders at the box office, before its release many were sceptical about it, its casting and more, including actress Kangana Ranaut.

Advertisement

While the Lock Upp host vented how she thinks the film would perform last week, in a latest social media post, she has showered love on it. From praising the ‘female centric film,’ and its director, she also commented on how surprised she is with the ‘movie mafia.’ Read on to know all she had to say.

Advertisement

Earlier today, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and praised Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role. Now actually naming the film, actress or director, the Queen actress wrote, “Happy to hear theatres are being revived in South film industry with record-breaking collections. I hear some baby steps are being taken in Hindi belt also. With recent female-centric film which has a big hero and a superstar director. They may be baby steps but they are not insignificant. They will be crucial for theatres that are on ventilators here. Great.”

But that’s not all. In the same story, Kangana Ranaut, further appreciating the ‘movie mafia,’ added, “Never expected that movie mafia will rise to the occasion and do something good. If they do we will be absolutely appreciative. Hoping for the best.”

Kangana Ranaut’s positive words for Alia Bhatt-led Gangubai Kathiawadi comes less than a week after the former predicted its failure at the box office. The Tanu Weds Manu actress had taken to her Instagram stories last weekend and wrote, “This Friday 200 crores will be burnt to ashes at the box office… For a papa (movie mafia daddy) ki Pari (who likes to keep a British passport). Because Papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act… biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting…” She also added, “No wonders screens are going to South and Hollywood films. Bollywood is destined to doom jab tak movie mafia has power.”

It’s nice to see one actress supporting another.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Review: Alia Bhatt Box Office Ka Chaand Hai, Chaand Rahegi!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube