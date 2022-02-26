After the release of 83, none of the big-budget films got released in theatres but now Sanjay Leela Bhansali is here with his much-anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia Bhatt. Although the film found itself in the midst of controversy, the team came out stronger and released the film on time. Meanwhile, the Box Office status of the SLB’s film is looking great and let’s find out what’s the state-wise advance booking looks like.

The biographical drama features Alia as the titular character while Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa play pivotal roles along with Ajay Devgn’s extended cameo.

Alia Bhatt is leaving no stones unturned to promote Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie even had a world premiere at Berlin Film Festival where the actress reportedly received grand applause. Meanwhile, the star power of Alia and Bhansali is creating wonders and let’s have a look at how it is faring in advance booking across the major cities.

Mumbai

For the first week, the advance booking status for Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi seems impressive as shows from early morning till night are almost 80% booked and it’s already filling fast.

Delhi-NCR

The performance in the region is slightly low as compared to Mumbai, only 30% of shows are only booked as of now. However, there are lots of hopes from Sunday as the family audience might make their way towards the cinema halls.

Bengaluru

Although Bengaluru is a major city among moviegoers but shows compared to other cities seems low due to which, the advance booking doesn’t seem too good as only 15% of the shows are only booked.

Hyderabad

The advance booking for Gangubai Kathiawadi in Hyderabad seems pretty good as 50% of the shows are already booked. The bookings are expected to increase from the second half of the day.

Chandigarh

The advance booking status in the city is very dull and just 10% of the show are booked, let’s hope for the best as the day progresses.

Chennai

A fair amount of people have booked tickets in Chennai as compared to Chandigarh. Close to 40% of the shows are booked and it’s filling fast.

Pune

Pune is showing an impressive response as 80% of the shows are almost booked for Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi.

