Salman Khan is currently on his Da-Bangg tour in Dubai and the videos of the same are going viral on social media. From Aayush Sharma, Pooja Hegde to Disha Patani, his co-stars are accompanying him on the tour and giving amazing performances for the fans. Now, a video of Salman dancing with Disha is going viral where netizens have trolled the two for their age gap. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Disha and Salman were last seen together in Radhe which was released in 2021 and back then also, netizens trolled the on-screen couple for their age difference. Nevertheless, their charm in the film made to hearts of their fans all around the world who loved it and appreciated it. Talking about Da-Bangg tour, Salman is on a roll at Dubai Expo 2020.

Faridoon Shahryar shared a video on his Instagram where Salman Khan can be seen grooving with Disha Patani and fans are rooting for them in the audiences. Take a look at the video below:

As soon as the video was shared online, netizens started reacting to Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s dance and a user commented, “Salman bhai baap lag raha hai Disha ka. Disha Patani looks like some tanned Italian model.” A second user commented, “Tummy hill rhi papa ko bolo ho gaya.” A third user commented, “Father & daughter😂😂😂😂” A fourth user commented, “Salman needs to loose weight. His stomach looks so big😮”

And why netizens never miss an opportunity to troll Bollywood actors for the most bizarre reasons.

What are your thoughts on Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s dance video? Tell us in the space below.

