‘Radhe Shyam’ has made its presence in the heart of the audience with its amazing trailer. And now the makers bring the story ahead with a new song from the album.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ is the next love cinematic wonder audience are eagerly waiting for. The film has already evoked the feeling of love in the air with its magical trailer. The audience has already seen the sizzling chemistry of Prabhas and Pooja in the song ‘Aashiqui Aa Gayi’. It celebrated and magnified the feeling of love in every individual.

The scenic beauty and state-of-the-art visual effects set a new standard for the love story of this generation. And taking up the love journey ahead, the makers have released the teaser of the new song ‘Jaan Hai Meri’ yesterday and they released the song from Radhe Shyam.

The song gives a heartfelt glimpse into the chemistry of Prabhas and Pooja. Showcasing their shoulders getting bumped into each other on the street, the song spreads the colors of love bonding at the initial stage. The rain which is considered a divine symbol of love has played a special role to evoke the melody of the song. Prabhas’s intoxicating eyes carry the abundant love in them in Radhe Shyam.

Radhe Shyam’s new song is beautifully sung by Armaan Malik, whereas the lyrics are written by Rashmi Virag. The music of the song is directed by Amaal Mallik.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ‘Radhe Shyam’ a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie releases on 11th March, 2022.

