Shah Rukh Khan’s latest ad for a beverage brand has taken the Internet by storm. After the debacle of Aanand L Rai’s Zero, fans have been waiting with their bated breath to see the glimpses of their fave SRK on the screen. But much before he could return with a big-budget film, he surprised fans with an ad that left his fans in total awe.

Advertisement

The Chennai Express actor’s latest Thums Up ad became the talk of the town, made him trend on social media. Now Brand Experts reveal why taking SRK for the latest ad was the right decision. Read on.

Advertisement

Known for his brand value and fan following, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest Thums Up ad shows that the superstar is very much in demand. A Brand Expert states that SRK’s appeal still stays steady is a demonstration of his continued appeal. And his James Bond-like character has worked well in the brand’s favour.

As quoted by Exchange 4 Media, speaking about Shah Rukh Khan and Thumbs Up, a communication consultant and brand expert Karthik Srinivasan said, “Thums Up has always worked with leading male action stars of each season – Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu and Ranveer Singh, among others. So, it makes perfect sense to choose arguably India’s biggest star, who is also known for his big-budget action roles, to endorse the brand.”

“Given the limited new releases in films due to the pandemic, and the increased presence of OTT/streaming platforms, the big-screen/larger-than-life star model has taken a bit of a hit in India. There are a few stars who transcend frequent movie releases to retain their star value, and Shah Rukh Khan is one such star. SRK has played such characters in quite a few of his films, including Don, Main Hoon Na, and One 2 Ka 4, among others. So, I believe it fits perfectly with what fans expect out of him as also the Thums Up brand ethos,” added Karthik.

Marketing Expert and Business strategist Lloyd Mathias states that the beverage signing on Shah Rukh Khan is indicative that SRK is still a much-in-demand brand ambassador with enduring value. “Also, an indication of his versatility as an ambassador from the suave to the action-oriented,” said Lloyd.

Must Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt’s Co-star Shantanu Maheshwari Reveals Being Feared For Getting Rejected, “I Was Preparing My Mind For…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube