Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 18, following rituals and registering their marriage on 21. Recently, Farhan’s close friend and filmmaker Ritesh Sidhawani hosted a bash for the newlyweds. The party night saw who’s who of the Bollywood fraternity arriving while putting their best fashion foot forward. While many nailed the party look at the black-themed bash, others left us cringing.

Not only Bollywood divas, Farhan and Shibani’s wedding bash also saw Shah Rukh Khan’s entire family making a fashion splash sans the superstar. Yes, last evening, SRK family- Suhana Khan, wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan were snapped at the party venue. If you were eagerly waiting to know the reason behind his miss, we are here to tell you.

According to a report in India Today, Shah Rukh Khan decided to give Farhan and Shibani’s wedding bash a miss not because he’s busy shooting for his next with Deepika Padukone. Well, reportedly, SRK wants to stay away from the limelight and wants to ‘keep it low.’ Yes, you heard that right!

A source close to Shah Rukh Khan revealed to India Today, “Shah Rukh Khan is trying to keep a low profile as much as possible. Unless it is for his work, he is not willing to step out. After his son’s arrest in an alleged drug case in October 2021, Shah Rukh Khan has made fewer public appearances. The one time he was spotted was during Pathan’s shoot and his look went viral. Post that, he was seen at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral.”

But Shah Rukh Khan made sure to congratulate the couple on their new beginnings. The source further added, “He called up Farhan and Shibani and congratulated them on their wedding and sent them best wishes. His family went to the function and represented him.”

After Aryan Khan’s controversy, even Gauri Khan was made her first public appearance at Farhan and Shibani’s wedding bash hosted by Ritesh Sidhwani.

