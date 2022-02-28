Salman Khan is one of the most popular and influential superstars in the film industry. While his films break all the records at the box office, his relationships have been of keen interest to the media and his fans. Now a viral picture showcases the superstar and Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha getting married. But is it genuine? Scroll down to know.

The superstar is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. His film career spans over thirty years and has bagged several awards including two National Film Awards as a film producer, and two Filmfare Awards for acting.

Salman Khan’s personal life has often made headlines. Now, the picture shows the superstar in the groom’s clothes and is also seen filling vermilion on Sonakshi Sinha’s forehead. The pictures are going viral claiming that the Dabangg star got married secretly. However, it is worth pointing out that the viral picture is fake and it seems some miscreant has used photoshop to edit the picture.

Salman and Sonakshi share a great bond of friendship. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Dabangg.

Meanwhile, Salman recently returned to the city from his Da-Bangg Tour – Reloaded in Dubai and was spotted at the airport. While often the superstar is seen in a good mood but it seems he was super angry at the paparazzi at the airport.

Bollywood Life report quoted a source as saying, “Salman usually gets out from Gate B at the airport as the walking distance is very less and the celebs can easily reach to their car parked. However this time Khan was asked to leave from Gate A and he had to walk very far to reach his car and this left him extremely angry. He was in no mood to walk as he had a long flight plus he was super tired.”

“The airport officials too couldn’t help him much and it was clearly not a good day for Salman Khan. Well, sometimes even the superstar’s days are bad and they too have to take it with a pinch of the salt,” the unnamed source added.

