The trailer of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ starring Akshay Kumar receives a thunderous response!

It was another spectacular birthday for Sajid Nadiadwala as the special day also coincided with the trailer release of his highly anticipated action-comedy ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ that took the internet by storm.

The trailer of Bachchhan Paandey headlined by Akshay Kumar in and as ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ and a talented ensemble starcast including Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez opened to nothing short of a thunderous response. Such was the reception the action-comedy received that the trailer crossed over 45 million views in less than 24 hours and trended on Twitter and YouTube on the numero uno spot for 2 days.

A high voltage tale of action, comedy and crime, the ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ trailer with its experimental background score, top notch action choreography, Akshay Kumar’s signature flair for comedy and outstanding performances by the ensemble cast, gave audiences much to look forward to.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey takes audiences through the heartland of India with larger-than-life visuals and Akshay Kumar in a never-seen-before, menacing avatar.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March, 2022!

