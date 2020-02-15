Saroj Ka Rishta: Shahid Kapoor’s Sister Sanah On Why She Chose The Romantic Comedy As Her Comeback Film

Shahid Kapoor’s sister Sanah Kapoor will be back in the film “Saroj Ka Rishta”, and she says shooting for the film was a blast. The film, about the relationship between a father and a daughter, also features Kumud Mishra in a significant role.

“It was a great experience working on this film because a bunch of young people came together to make the film, on a subject we all believed in. Each day on the set was just so much fun. We had a blast and it did not seem like work. I hope that when audience watches it, they can see how much fun we had making the film. I hope they love it as much as we loved making the film,” said Sanah.

The film, a wedding comedy, is directed by Abhishek Saxena. “In the film, the father talks with his daughter about her studies, her future and also her affairs. He is very concerned about his daughter and he discusses which boy is right for her. We will release the film on July 3, and very soon we will release the trailer,” said the director.

” ‘Saroj Ka Rishta’ is a wedding comedy. It is based in Ghaziabad. Supriya Pathak has a guest appearance in the film. It is a ‘desi’ story of a small middle-class family. It depicts the beautiful relationship a father shares with his daughter,” he added.

Sanah, daughter of veteran actors Pankaj Kapoor and Supriya Pathak, made her Bollywood debut with “Shaandar” alongside brother Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in 2015. She also acted in Harsh Chhaya’s 2018 satire, “Khajoor Pe Atke“.

Sanah plays the titular Saroj in “Saroj Ka Rishta“. Talking about her character, she said: “When I read the script, I instantly fell in love with it. I fell in love with this character, and I thought this was someone I wanted to bring to screen, someone I wanted to play. She has so many shades to her character, which was a lot of fun to portray. This film talks about something that I do not feel I have done enough justice to. It is still a subject very close to my heart and I wanted to do more with it. Plus, it’s a romantic-comedy, which is one of my favourite genres. I feel the film can make people laugh. I wanted to be a part of the genre.”

“Saroj Ka Rishta” is set to release on July 3.

