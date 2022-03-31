Karisma Kapoor is one of the popular actresses in Bollywood. During the 90s, the actress appeared in blockbuster films like Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), Raja Hindustani (1996), and Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) to name a few.

Karisma was at the peak of her career during the 90s and early 2000s. In 2003, she got married to businessman Sanjay Kapur. However, her 13-year old troubled marriage came to an end when a Mumbai-based family court granted a divorce to them in 2016.

Karisma Kapoor started afresh with her life while being a doting single mother to her children Samaira and Kiaan. However, later she made headlines for her rumoured relationship with Delhi-based businessman Sandeep Toshniwal. In no time speculations of their marriage began to make headlines as well.

Unfortunately, the two called off their relationship and parted ways with each other. If reports are to be believed, Sandeep wanted to get married to Karisma but she wanted to focus on raising her kids Samiera and Kiaan.

When Karisma Kapoor’s father and veteran star Randhir Kapoor asked about her second wedding, he refuted all these rumours. As reported by Zee5, Randhir said, “Would want to get Karisma married again, but she isn’t interested. We have spoken about it and she has clearly told me she doesn’t want to start a family again. If she wants to begin her life again and her children are happy with it then I will support them. I don’t think there is anything wrong with that in today’s time.”

Meanwhile, Karisma shares a sweet bond with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. Often Kareena has shared that her elder sister guides her a lot. In a recent conversation to a leading daily, Laal Singh Chaddha actress opened up about the difference between her and Karisma’s style of parenting.

Kareena said that Karisma is a helicopter mum.

