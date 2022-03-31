In the past, many Television and Bollywood couples have formed a relationship but broke up after living together for several years. Similarly, Divyanka Tripathi and Ssharad Malhotra shocked everyone when the two decided to split. They met and fell in love on the sets of Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and remained in relationship for 7 long years before deciding to go separate ways.

Advertisement

Their relationship was very much public, as the couple never shied away from talking about each other. After his split with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress, Malhotra was even in a relationship with ex-Splitsvilla contestant and actress Pooja Bisht, but soon broke as they couldn’t gel up with each other.

Advertisement

Before Ssharad Malhotra, Divyanka Tripathi had spoken about her split with the Naagin star in Rajeev Khandelwal’s chat show Juzz Baatt. The actress got emotional talking about her hardest break up and said, “I tried everything. Do you know the extent to which I went? I went to the level of superstition. I started meeting strange people and I would ask them, ‘Has someone done something on him? How can this happen after eight years?’ There came a point when I questioned that if you had to do so much just to gain someone’s love, was it even love? It is better to stay alone.”

Later Ssharad Malhotra too spoke about his ugly split with Divyanka Tripathi, talking to Bombay times, he told, “There’s not much I can say except that it was a beautiful relationship. But when the word ‘marriage’ popped up, I developed cold feet.”

He further added, “It was a long time ago and I was quite immature. One gradually matures with time and experience. Yes, I have made mistakes. As human beings, we all make mistakes. I realise that now but unfortunately, it’s five years down the line. I should have realised it then, but no hard feelings. We have both moved on. She looks very happy and I wish her the very best.”

Ssharad Malhotra also shares that he’s not commitment-phobic, “If I have been with someone for two years or seven years, clearly I am not commitment-phobic. I am with the person, I love the person and it’s all hunky-dory. In all my relationships, I have had some great moments, it’s been fantastic.”

The actor continued, “We have also fought like cats and dogs, but the kind of family I come from, I know where to draw the line. In a relationship, you have your good times and then you experience the bump and you don’t know how to react. The topic of marriage comes up and you start stepping back and your partner wonders why. I don’t blame them; they are right in feeling that way. Like I have said in the past, the fault is probably mine. I always fall short of taking that final step and that’s something I need to rectify. I have to really work on that.”

Lastly, Ssharad Malhotra said that people thought he was wrong after breaking up with Divyanka Tripathi, “After parting ways with Divyanka, people told me that I was wrong, but I think it is my life. Nobody has right to judge me because you have not gone through that situation.”

Must Read: Urfi Javed Lashes Out At Designer Farah Khan Ali After She Called Her Dressing ‘Distasteful’; Says, “You Subtly Sl*t Shamed Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube