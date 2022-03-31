The Kapil Sharma Show has been entertaining, spreading laughter among the people since 2016 and fans absolutely love the show. The show is also well known for bringing popular celebrities as guests. Now Mukesh Rishi, Yashpal Sinha, Abhimanyu Singh and Ashish Vidyarthi will be guests on the show.

Advertisement

The upcoming episode of the popular comedy show will see the legendary villains from the film industry spreading laughter with their tales and jokes. The dreadful villains will be seen in their real avatars on show. The network has shared a promo on Instagram.

Advertisement

In the new promo, Krushna Abhishek appears as Sapna and makes an entry on the stage in a ‘doli’ (palanquin) as a bride. Sapna‘s father then requests her to maintain the family’s dignity by not compromising her respect. She then jokingly asks him whether he is Pushpa who is adamant about not bowing down.

Krushna Abhishek is then also heard saying that she has finally found her Mukesh ‘chaava’ (boyfriend) from Nalasopara, and goes towards actor Mukesh Rishi. Not just that, they even dance together. In the same promo, Kapil Sharma is also seen making fun of Abhimanyu Singh. Kapil then goes on to reveal that he has worked with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Rajinikanth but wondered if he would get a chance to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Archana Puran Singh reveals that Ashish Vidyarthi is a motivational speaker, and Kapil cracks some jokes. Watch the promo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

In another promo, Krushna Abhishek as Sapna comes and asks for a change of Rs 500 from Mukesh Rishi because of his dialogue, “Sab jaante hain mera naam hai bulla, aur main hamesha rakhta hun khulla.” Kapil will be in for a sweet surprise as the celebrity guests along with the cast and crew get together to ring in Kapil Sharma’s birthday.

Must Read: Urfi Javed Lashes Out At Designer Farah Khan Ali After She Called Her Dressing ‘Distasteful’; Says, “You Subtly Sl*t Shamed Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube