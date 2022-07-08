Kapil Sharma is one name in the entertainment industry that needs no introduction. He has literally carved a niche for himself in the industry that no one witnessed before his successful career got a massive hit. Recently, the comedian shared a picture of himself with a luxury car in Canada while taking a walk and now netizens have some hilarious reaction to it while trolling him for the same. Scroll below to take a look at his picture.

Kapil is currently touring and doing ‘Kapil Sharma Live 2022’ in different countries including Canada and the US. The comedian is hugely popular on social media with over 42 million followers on Instagram and over 19 million followers on Twitter. And well, he’s also very popular for his controversial tweets on the micro-blogging site and has mentioned the same in his Netflix special stand up comedy act too.

Kapil Sharma shared a uber cool picture with a luxury car ‘Dodge Challenger Hellcat’ with a caption that read, “Going for walk in a car 🙈🤪” The car is the latest model and is priced at around Rs 62 lakh (top model) and also happens to be one of the best muscle cars in the world.

Take a look at his picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

That’s one stylish picture of Kapil Sharma!

Reacting to his picture, a user on Instagram trolled him and commented, “Kya baat he kappu paji lata he sony valo ne pagar badhadi aap ki 😂😂😂” Another user commented, “Waww paji..🔥moj kardi…👏👏 Ek dum.. heavy driver nikale 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂” A third user commented, “Bhai TORONTO Jakar alag hi KEHAR DHA rhe ho” A fourth user commented, “Ab lag rahe ho asali angrej😂”

What are your thoughts on Kapil Sharma taking a walk in Dodge Challenger Hellcat? Tell us in the comments below.

