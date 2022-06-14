Maniesh Paul has been one of the most entertaining and funniest anchors and actors in the Bollywood industry. He has given amazing performances as anchors in shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Science of Stupid and many more. While many were fans of his hard work, there were a few who did not appreciate the actor’s efforts.

Talking about the same, did you know Maniesh and Kapil Sharma were once targeted by self-proclaimed critic KRK on Twitter? Read on to know what happened.

Back in March this year, when the Will Smith and Chris Rock controversy was at its peak, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK took it to his Twitter account and made a comment on anchor Maniesh Paul and comedian Kapil Sharma. KRK claimed that like Will slapped Rock, there will be someone who will slap the two hosts as well.

Targeting Maniesh Paul and Kapil Sharma, Kamaal R Khan wrote on his Twitter post, “Jo #WillSmith Ne #Oscar Par #ChrisRock Ke Saath Kiya, Wahi Koi Kisi Din #KapilSharma Aur #ManishPaul Ke Saath Zaroor Karega! #willsmithchrisrock”( What Will Smith did on Oscars to Chris Rock, someone will do the same to Kapil Sharma and Manish Paul someday). The post was noted to be made on the 28th of March 2022 and as of then, there was no response from the ‘Mickey Virus’ actor.

Meanwhile, Maniesh Paul will be seen on the big screen with his upcoming movie JugJugg Jeeyo. This Bollywood drama directed by Raj Mehta is a family story set in Patiala which is filled with love and laughter. The movie is centred around various core values of a family-like love, a strong wish for something in life and unexpected reconciliations. The movie stars Maniesh alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli, Neetu Singh, Anil Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and many more.

