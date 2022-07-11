Actor Saqib Saleem has kicked off the dubbing for Apoorva Lakhia’s ‘Crackdown’ Season 2, a series that revolves around RAW’s special ops trying to crack a conspiracy and prevent a major threat to national security. The actor played the role of a notorious spy, Riyaz Pathan in the first season.

Advertisement

Saqib says: “The dubbing for Crackdown Season 2 has begun in full force. It’s a thrill to be lending my voice to a character that has been part of my journey for two seasons. Apoorva Lakhia’s sensibility for storytelling aligns with my own.”

Advertisement

“Joining hands with the director for the second time felt fresh and exciting. My bond with him translates into comfort when it comes to trying out variations of my craft. I’m looking forward to the streaming of the second season,” Saqib Saleem said.

Previously, Saqib Saleem shared an emotional note saying how SRK came as hope for many Delhi boys to dream big and achieve big in life.

Saqib, last seen in the multi-starrer film ’83’ and has finished shooting for his upcoming season of the web series ‘Crackdown’ shared a video on his social media account.

In the video Saqib Saleem, born and brought up in Delhi and moved to Mumbai to pursue his career in Bollywood said, “SRK completes 30 years in the industry. I was watching his videos online. I realised how important Shah Rukh sir’s story is. A Delhi boy comes to Mumbai, where he knows no one. He worked hard, persevered and achieved so much that today he’s known as King Khan. This is what I want. This is what inspired me, a Delhi boy.”

Thanking the superstar, the young actor also mentioned, “You taught me to dream. You conveyed that ‘agar puri shiddat se kisi cheez ke picche lag jao, toh puri kaaynaat lag jaati hain ussko apna banane ke liye’. Thank you sir you’ve given hope to an entire generation. Sending you love today, tomorrow and every day of your life. I’ll end this video with your dialogue – ‘Abhi picture baqi hain mere dost’.”

Saqib Saleem will also be seen in horror-comedy Kakuda opposite Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh and his production Double XL starring Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal, and Mahat Raghavendra.

Must Read: Fawad Khan Is In MCU’s Ms Marvel Melting Hearts Of Many, Leonardo DiCaprio Meme & Others Break The Internet Saying “He Still Looks Fine As F*ck”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram