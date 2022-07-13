Actors of the Indian Film fraternity are known to have multiple talents. From giving a blockbuster to starting their own enterprise, these actors have done everything in order to enhance their net worth. We bring to you 8 such celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhat among others who have made their name beyond cinema.

Deepika Padukone

The queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is all set to launch her own lifestyle brand in 2022. Starting with hair and skin care products, her company will focus on natural remedies instead of using chemicals. This indeed is an idea worth the time of anyone who is looking to invest in a lucrative business. We wish her all the best!

2. Alia Bhatt

Seems like Alia Bhatt too has a knack for business. She has recently announced her investment in ‘Phool.co’, an IIT Kanpur-based company. It is focused on the circular economy which converts floral waste into charcoal-free luxury incense products and other wellness products. Now that’s definitely something to look forward to. Kudos Alia!

3. Shefali Shah

Those who follow Shefali Shah on social media know that she loves cooking and feeding her circle of relatives and social circle. She loves being a bunch and likewise enjoys designing areas. So when she considered beginning a hospitality trade in 2021, she noticed it as a cumulative alternative to monetise from what she has been doing without spending a dime and out of her personal liking. This led to the birth of ‘Jalsa’ in Ahmedabad. This venture is proving to be extremely successful for the actor and is now more than just a side business for her. Kudos to that!

4. Rakul Preet Singh

After gaining immense popularity in Punjabi cinema, Rakul Preet Singh has been well established in the Hindi film industry as well! But little did you all know, even Rakul was bit by the entrepreneurial bug this year. She along with her brother, Aman Preet Singh started this app called ‘starrring you’ which gives struggling actors a chance to showcase their talent and subsequently start getting acting jobs. Interesting, right?

5. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora started her own delivery-only food service called ‘Nude bowls’ in 2021. She got this idea during the pandemic and quickly acted upon it just to give it a shot. Fortunately, from that day on, this start-up has only seen an upward trend in everything. We wish Malaika and her team a very successful entrepreneurial journey ahead!

6. Sonu Sood

This year, the hidden superman of our industry, Sonu Sood has launched another initiative to offer quality healthcare accessible to all in need. The initiative, called Ilaaj India is basically a helpline number developed by Ketto.org, Asia’s most visited and trusted crowdfunding platform with the aim to support paediatric patients with medical care and treatment.

7. Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal

One of the most celebrated and successful couples in Bollywood, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha started their own production house Pushing Buttons last year. Their maiden project as producers is called ‘Girls Will Be Girls’, and it is gathering all the right kind of attention in the international film market.

She, along with Ali Fazal and director Shuchi Talati are setting up a first-of-its-kind incubation programme for women who hope to work as gaffers and cinematographers in the film industry. The programme, called ‘Undercurrent Lab’ is a joint partnership between the Women in Film and Television Association, India (WIFT) and Light N Light.

