Hello Darlings! The wait is finally over! Netflix dropped the teaser of its upcoming dark comedy, Darlings which is all set to premier on 5th August 2022! Alia Bhatt is on a roll. After a brilliant performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actor is back with a prolific team.

Produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt and Gaurav Verma, the film is also the feature film debut for director Jasmeet K Reen and brings together a stellar cast: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

Darlings is a dark comedy drama which explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.

Red Chillies Entertainment & Eternal Sunshine Productions’ Darlings, presented by Netflix and directed by Jasmeet K Reen will premiere exclusively on Netflix on August 5th 2022.

