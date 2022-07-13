Mika Singh is among the top singers in India and his Punjabi songs are loved by everyone. For years, Mika has given a large number of groovy and hit songs which are perfect to lift your moods. Meanwhile, the singer has created his own niche and also has a massive fan following. With this, he has made a humongous fortune, but more than anything, Singh is a fan of luxurious cars.

Currently, the singer is busy finding the right life partner in the Swayamvar-based show, Mika Di Vohti. Female contestants have been chosen from all around the country and they’re now competing with each other to win Mika’s heart.

Meanwhile, Mika Singh has some of the most amazing cars parked in his garage and today we’ll look at some of his vehicles.

Porsche Panamera

As per Carwale, Mika Singh owns this sports car which is worth 1.57 Crore. We aren’t sure which variant the singer has but it comes in 5 variants, while the makers sell two other special editions, such as the Panamera 4 and the Panamera 4 10 Years Edition.

Lamborghini Gallardo

The price for the swanky vehicles starts from 2.11 Crore and goes upto 3.17 Crore. Although the car has been discontinued but is still very much popular among motorheads. Gallardo comes only with Petrol and has 5 variants and those are all automatic.

Ford Mustang

Mika Singh also has a very stylish Mustang which is worth around 76 Lakhs. Just like Gallardo, even Mustang also comes up with only the Petrol variant. The vehicle has 4 seats and it is an 8-cylinder car.

Range Rover Autobiography Limo

When the car was first launched in 2014, Mika was the first person in the country to own this amazing beast and he had also tweeted about it. During the time, the singer had purchased the car for around 3.75 crores. The SUV is one of the most comfortable vehicles one can dream of, as it comes up with some of the best features such as massage controls, climate adjusts and whatnot.

