Singer Neeti Mohan is expecting her first child with her husband, actor Nihaar Pandya. On Thursday, she posted to reveal how privileged she feels to be blessed with motherhood.

Neeti and Nihaar announced the news that they are expecting a child on February 15 through an Instagram post on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary.

Neeti Mohan posted a picture on Instagram and wrote: “Can’t describe in words what a beautiful journey pregnancy is!!! It’s a miracle that there is life growing inside of you. A small heart beating and tiny little feet kicking from time to time. And now that the baby can hear from the womb I love singing all the more.”

Neeti Mohan’s post continued reading, “This connection and creation is unique and so attuned to Mother Nature. Only when you experience you know what a privilege it is to prepare for motherhood. For now, I am filled with excitement and gratitude. My Love to all the Mammas and mommies -to be out there.”

Announcing their pregnancy, Neeti shared a picture of her baby bump and captioned the post, “1+1= 3 Mommy to be & Daddy to be what better day to announce than our second Anniversary! @nihaarpandya.” Nihaar, too, shared the same pictures on his profile on the photo-sharing website.

