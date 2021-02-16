Singer Neeti Mohan and her actor husband Nihaar Pandya are expecting their first child. Neeti posted a couple of pictures on Instagram on Monday, their second marriage anniversary, to make the announcement.

Advertisement

In the images, Nihaar is seen kissing Neeti’s baby bump.

Advertisement

“1+1= 3 Mommy to be & Daddy to be what better day to announce than our second Anniversary! @nihaarpandya,” Neeti Mohan captioned her post.

Nihaar, too, shared the same pictures on his profile on the photo-sharing website.

“1+1= 3 Mommy to be & Daddy to be What better day to announce than our second Anniversary!!!!! Happy Anniversary my Love. You make everything worth it. @neetimohan18,” he wrote as a caption.

Nihaar Pandya and Neeti Mohan tied the knot in February 2019.

Must Read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’s Nehha Pendse Claps Back At Trolls: “I Am Not A Bharti Singh Or Kapil Sharma Who Can Crack Jokes”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube