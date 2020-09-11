With Kangana Ranaut around, one can expect a lot of controversies. The actress had grabbed all eyeballs with her announcement of returning to Mumbai amidst all the chaos between her and Shiv Sena. Well, she not only created a buzz with her return but also with her Y+ security and BMC demolishing her office in Mumbai.

The latest news suggests that because of the Panga actress, Kangana Ranaut, an airline has fallen into deep trouble. That airline is non-other than Indigo. Read on to know more on this matter.

The Indigo flight with Kangana Ranaut onboard saw a commotion with several members of TV channels following the actress. According to reports in Times Of India, DGCA has asked for a report from the airlines on the alleged violation of safety and social distancing protocols by media persons.

“We have seen some videos wherein media persons are standing too close to each other in the 6E264 flight on Wednesday. It seems to be a violation of safety and social distancing protocols. We have asked IndiGo to submit a report on this incident,” said a DGCA official.

Another DGCA official confirmed that the regulator has asked for a report from the airline on this incident. Kangana was sitting in one of the front rows of the Chandigarh-Mumbai flight on Wednesday, the official added. Many media persons were also onboard the same

As per the Civil Aviation Ministry’s social distancing rules issued on May 25, “on arrival at the destination, the passengers should be allowed to exit (the plane) in a sequence so as to avoid any bunching”.

Well, the safety measures surely went for a toss in the flight. But, Is Kangana Ranaut to be blamed for this? What do you think?

