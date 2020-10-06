Ayushmann Khurrana On His Look For Abhishek Kapoor's Next: "It’s Going To Be A Different Me In This Different Film"

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has been impressing us with his performance right from his debut film, is all set to do it once again. The actor is currently undergoing a massive physical transformation for his next – a love story directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

Ayushmann, a self-made Bollywood star, is currently in Chandigarh going through intense training sessions to become a cross-functional athlete. In order to keep the look a surprise, the talented actor has been hiding his change on social media.

Ayushmann Khurrana even flew his personal trainer to Chandigarh to achieve his desired physique. Today, the actor announced on social media that people will see a new him in the film. His message directly meant that the actor has achieved his desired physique and we can’t wait to find out.

Ayushmann Khurrana posted a workout picture, only showing him lifting weight. He captioned the post, “It’s going to be a different me in this different film. Movie prep going strong 💪 @gattukapoor.” Unfortunately, we can only see his muscles and not his face.

Commenting on the post, Maniesh Paul wrote, “Go for it broooo…one more rep!!!🔥💪🏻💪🏻 @ayushmannk” Bhumi Pednekar replied with a fire emoji while Badshah wrote “0172” – we wonder what this means. Huma Qureshi responded writing, “Waah” to his post. Abhishek Kapoor’s wife Pragya Kapoor, who is also the producer of the film, cheered the actor’s efforts by replying with the clap emoji.

During an earlier interview with Bombay Times, Ayushmann Khurrana said that he will undergo a major physical transformation for the role, “The process is going to be intense and excruciating, but I feel that the pain will be worth it.”

Ayushmann is expected to start the film in a few week’s time in Chandigarh. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor who has been paired opposite Ayushmann for the first time. The actress recently returned to Mumbai after shooting Bell Bottom in the UK.

What are you thought on this partial look reveal of Ayushmann Khurrana? Let us know in the comments below.

