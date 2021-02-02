As soon as the lockdown period came to an end, Salman Khan got back to the shooting mode. Earlier the superstar completed Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and now he has completed Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim as well.

The film which the remake of Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern will have Salman playing the role of a Sikh cop and his brother-in-law and actor, Aayush Sharma will be playing a gangster. A teaser first look was released sometime back and it created a pretty nice first impression.

Now the latest is that Antim has been wrapped up in 60 days. Reportedly, the team has shot the movie extensively in Pune, Mumbai, the outskirts of the city, Mahabaleshwar and also a part of it in Filmcity.

“This is easily among the fastest that Salman has completed a film’s shoot in the last 10 years. Of the total 60 days, he has shot for approximately 30 to 35 days, and some patchwork of a couple of days still remains which will be done in the due course of time,” a source close to the development told Pinkvilla.

Further adding, the source said, “Aayush underwent a complete makeover for the film to get into a battle royale with Salman. With Antim, Mahesh has revisited his forte of making gangster drama’s, riding high on intensity,”

Now after Antim, Salman Khan will start shooting for Tiger 3 & Pathan. “It’s going to be back-to-back shoots of Pathan and Tiger 3 for Salman. He has an extended cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan film, playing Tiger and has allotted 12 to 15 days to can his portions. On wrapping that up, he moves on to Tiger 3 from March,” the source added.

Reportedly, Salman Khan will be losing some weight for Tiger 3 which will go on floors in March and will happen till September. The film is expected to be one of the biggest action ventures of Bollywood so far.

