Singer Harshdeep Kaur announced her pregnancy on Thursday. Her first child is due in March.

Advertisement

“So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most. Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021. Need your Blessings,” Harshdeep tweeted.

Advertisement

The “Kabira” singer shared photographs with her husband Mankeet Singh, where she flaunts her baby bump with a smile, in a floral printed dress.

Harshdeep tied the knot with childhood friend Mankeet in a hush-hush ceremony on March 20, 2015. The wedding was attended by family and close friends.

Netizens showered love and best wishes for her, and wished her good health.

Earlier in January, Harshdeep Kaur released a single, which she calls extremely soulful.

Titled “Behaal”, the Punjabi track draws sounds from electro, folk and pop music. The number is sung by Harshdeep and Goldie Sohel, who has also composed it.

“While it is a soft dance track, ‘Behaal’ is extremely soulful and melody-based. We used different folk instruments like morchang and rabab along with mandolin amd electric guitar, which is the reason behind the earthy yet glossy sound of this track. This song is sure to win hearts as it is extremely catchy and beautifully produced,” said Harshdeep, known for Bollywood hits like “Katiya karun” and “Dilbaro”.

Her new track speaks of a girl’s journey where she chooses love above all.

“I’m honoured to have collaborated with one of the most soulful singers Harshdeep Kaur. With the production and arrangement, we’ve tried something new. There are diverse sounds of electro, folk and pop,” said Goldie.

Must Read: Sooryavanshi: Will Exhibitors Agree With The Makers’ Demands For Akshay Kumar Starrer’s Theatrical Release?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube