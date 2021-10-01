Advertisement

Music director Rochak Kohli who became popular with his debut composition, ‘Paani Da Rang or given compositions like ‘Lae Dooba from ‘Aiyaary, will be performing some renditions using folk fusion along with singers Monali Thakur, Harshdeep Kaur and Asees Kaur. This will be seen in ‘Unacademy Unwind with MTV.

He owes his inclination to folk music to his grandmother, who introduced him to maestros like Surinder Kaur, Asa Singh Mastana, Reshma etc. Rochak fuses modern sounds and arrangements to the melodies of folk and re-imagines the evergreen song, ‘Lambi Judaai’ originally sung by Reshma with Monali Thakur.

By using a blend of elements from the Punjabi folk song ‘Madhaniya’, Rochak and Harshdeep’s redefined ‘Dilbaro’

Rochak also introduced his original composition ‘Raatan’ on Unacademy Unwind with MTV. This was composed around 5 years back and it is sung by Asees Kaur.

Rochak reveals that the song defines the essence of longing. He has given a Sufi touch to the music.

Previously, as Jubin Nautiyal and Khushali Kumar finished shooting their upcoming music video ‘Khushi Jab Bhi Teri’ within 72 hours under harsh weather conditions in Ladakh, the singer opens up on his shooting experience.

Jubin Nautiyal said, “It’s always special shooting in Leh Ladakh and I’ve been there often. The locals informed us that this was the hardest time in the year owing to the extremely cold weather but thankfully we managed to film there and the video is looking amazing.”

Khushali added, “Leh Ladakh is as beautiful and breathtaking as it is challenging. There were times we couldn’t breathe properly and because of our looks in the video we couldn’t protect ourselves from the cold with layers of clothes. But it was completely worth all the effort because the music video and the locations in it look incredible.”

Shot by director Navijit Buttar the music video has been mounted on a grand scale and given the big canvas backdrop of the music video, Ladakh was the best location to shoot the music video. However, shooting in the challenging weather was no easy feat for the duo.

The song is written by A M Turaz and composed by Rochak Kohli.

‘Khushi Jab Bhi Teri’ is releasing on August 23 on the YouTube channel of T-Series.

