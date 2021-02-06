From the last few days, 22-year-old guy, Parker Boudreaux is in the news and created a stir all over the internet. His resembles WWE star Brock Lesnar from every angle, be it looks or body structure. Now, more surprising is that the pro-wrestling promotion has decided to cash in on his popularity as he has been signed.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right! Parker has been signed by WWE. For the unversed, none other than Paul Heyman had praised Parker, for obvious reasons. Everyone including Paul thinks the guy is the ‘next big thing’ after Brock Lesnar. So, reportedly, the move has been made by Vince McMahon led promotion by taking Parker into the wings under a developmental deal.

Advertisement

As per Wrestling Observer, Parker Boudreaux has been signed by to perform under NXT brand. Parker is a football enthusiast but after suffering a concussion, he was missing from the action. Now, the 6’4″ and 301 lbs monster has decided to make it big in the pro-wrestling world and what’s better than a platform like NXT.

It would be no surprise if Parker Boudreaux receives a major push by WWE in a short period of time, after all, he has Paul Heyman’s eyes on him.

Meanwhile, the real beats, Brock Lesnar is enjoying his life post making his last appearance during Wrestlemania 36 match. It was Paul Heyman who a few months back revealed that Brock is enjoying his life as a farmer.

While speaking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Paul had said, “Brock Lesnar loves being a farmer. He really does, and he enjoys fatherhood tremendously. And it’s not something that he discussed much in public, but he really is a magnificent father to his children. And a great family man, and he loves being a farmer. Right now, he is happy being a farmer.”

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Dons A Bikini & Gets Honey Dipped On Her As She Launches KKW Beauty’s New Collection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube