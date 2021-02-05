Kim Kardashian sure knows how to create waves on the internet. Be it her fashion sense, her collections or regular social media posts, nothing ever by her can be ignored.

The American socialite, model, businesswoman, actress and producer is at it again. Kim has recently shared a post on Instagram in which she has announced her latest collection i.e. Matte Honey 🍯

Sharing some eyepopping pictures of her from the photoshoot, Kim Kardashian introduced her collection to her 203 million fans and followers on Instagram. Her captions read as saying, “Matte Honey 🍯 – this collection is everything!!!! I love a matte look and had to make this honey-golden version but all matte! I’ve had so much fun playing with these brand new palettes. I love this collection and I can’t wait for you guys to try it! It launches 02.12 at 12PM PT KKWBEAUTY.COM”

In the pictures, Kim can be seen getting a jar of honey poured on her face. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian has been in the news for her troubled marriage with Kanye West. It was reported recently that both of them will be getting divorced soon. Reportedly, the rapper has moved his 500 pairs of sneakers out of his wife’s Calabasas house.

Sources close to the couple have been making statements about their relationship and revealing that Kim no longer wants to deal with Kanye’s unpredictable behaviour.

While the divorce is still pending, Kanye West decided to move his sneakers as reported by Page Six. Kim Kardashian is currently in the Turks and Caicos with family and the rapper is reportedly busy moving items from his wife’s Calabasas residence. Now since West has a super successful collaboration with Adidas, we are all assuming he’s busy moving the Yeezy’s.

A source close to E! News also revealed that the couple is no longer speaking to each other and said, “She is trying to stay strong and move on with her life.”

The source explains that Kim Kardashian has yet not started the legal proceeding and said, “Is still working out the logistics of announcing the divorce.”

