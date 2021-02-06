Singer Gwen Stefani recently responded with humour and grace to a fan who trolled her for failing in a TikTok video.

“I love watching celebrities totally fail TikTok,” the user commented on one of Gwen‘s videos, adding: “Love Gwen shes amazing buuuuut.”

Gwen Stefani replied: “Thank u for calling me out you’re right!!! TikTok is not for me but help yourself to my music and enjoy!! wait… am i a celebrity??”

The comment was posted on a TikTok video that Gwen Stefani made of herself lip-syncing to Bubble pop electric, which is her song featuring Andre 3000 from her 2004 solo album, “Love. Angel. Music. Baby”.

On the personal front, Gwen is looking forward to tying the knot with Blake Shelton.

