Singer Phoebe Bridgers on Friday claimed that rock musician Marilyn Manson had what she describes as a rape room in his house.

“I went to Marilyn Manson’s house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan. He referred to a room in his house as the ‘r*pe room’, I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan. I stand with everyone who came forward,” Phoebe Bridgers tweeted.

She also lashed out at the music label and management that have now distanced themselves from Manson.

“The label knew, management knew, the band knew. Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is f***ing pathetic,” Phoebe Bridgers further tweeted.

Her claim comes in the wake of multiple sexual harassment allegations cropping up against Marilyn Manson, including one by his ex-fiance Evan Rachel Wood who said that the rock musician had groomed and abused her.

