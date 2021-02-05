Hollywood star Salma Hayek shared a stunning picture in the middle of a make-up, hair and tattoo test on social media.

Salma posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen sporting a white bathroom robe. In the image, she wears large-framed spectacles and flaunting floral tattoos on her chest.

Salma Hayek shared the image from a look test for her film “Bliss”.

“In the middle of a #makeup #hair and #tattoo test for ‘Bliss’,” Salma wrote as the caption.

Salma Hayek’s Bliss is a science fiction romantic drama co-starring Owen Wilson, and directed by Mike Cahill. The film follows a man who, after recently being divorced and then fired, meets a mysterious woman living on the streets and is convinced that the polluted, broken world around them is a computer simulation.

Before this, Salma Hayek on Tuesday night posted two pictures on Instagram. The first image features the 54-year-old diva sitting in water on a beach while in the second photo she is seen doing the yoga pose Sukhasana at the same spot.

