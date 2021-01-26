Brother of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Rod McMahon III passed away at the age of 77. It’s been said that his death occurred on January 20, but no one from outside his close circle was aware until his family didn’t make the obituary public. The note was posted on legacy.com.

Vince, his father Vince Sr. and grandfather Jess McMahon have all been an active part in the professional wrestling business, but it wasn’t the same with Rod. He decided to take a different route in life by enlisting for the United States Air Force. Before that, he launched North American Metals Inc. in 1987 with his wife, Jamice.

The obituary read, “Our beloved husband, father and son, Roderick ‘Rod’ James McMahon of Willis, TX passed away January 20, 2021. He was born in Long Island, NY on October 12, 1943. Rod graduated from Havlock High School in North Carolina and received a Bachelor of Business degree from Memphis State University. He joined the US Air Force, and while stationed at Ramstein AFB Germany, he met his future wife, Jamice Gaygan McMahon. They were married on November 11, 1967.”

It also stated, “In 1987, Rod and Jamice founded North American Metals Inc.; a family venture that continues to thrive to this day. It was one of his many passions in life.”

“The foundation of which centered around relationship building that encompassed employees and customers first, and equally as important, vendors and competitor/colleagues. He was a leader, a mentor, a counsellor, and most importantly a friend to all. Rod carried through his personal and business life an open-door policy to all that knocked on it. A kind and most generous soul; a character that one could only hope to emulate,” concluded Rod McMahon III’s obituary.

Survived by mother, Victoria Askew, wife Jamice, sons Rome and Troy, their wives and six grandchildren, Rod McMahon III will always be remembered.

